Overwatch Confirms Major Reworks That No One Predicted, And Next Vampire-Inspired Hero

All eyes have been on BlizzCon this year, as it marks the first time the event has been held in three years. Overwatch players have been well fed in the absence of the con, though, with the that have revealed game-changing mechanics, characters, and directions for the hero shooter over the past two years. Though it would have been easy to wait and announce new details in February of next year once again, Blizzard’s Team 4 showed up for BlizzCon with plenty to reveal about the game’s future, including new maps, hero reworks, and the next character coming to the game.

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The Overwatch segment of this year’s opening ceremonies at BlizzCon was full of teases for what’s to come in the rest of 2026. Among the things confirmed were many of the promises made by the team that hadn’t fully come to fruition, like reworks for both Sombra and Roadhog, with a change no player could have predicted. Overwatch was also quick to make it clear that the shift in putting a focus on the narrative of the game is still very much at the center of the game, with a new cinematic that sets the stage for the end of 2026’s “Reign of Talon” storyline.

Overwatch Reveals the Next Hero, And Their Place in the Lore

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The first real announcement came in the form of a new animated short, as Doomfist marched on the Watchpoint: Grímsvötn prison in order to secure someone to help finish his plan and take back Talon: the new support character, Doctrine. Clearly inspired by vampires, as he not only has a fleet of bats at his disposal, but is armed with a scepter that heals allies and damages enemies, while using drones to heal teammates and sneak through the shadows of the game.

Doctrine will arrive in Season 5 of Overwatch when it launches next month; a hero trial for the character was also confirmed and will kick off today. The team also confirmed that Grímsvötn will arrive as a new map in the next season as well, along with the return of the DokiWatch skin theme, and the reworks of both Roadhog and Sombra, with the hacker character officially being reworked into becoming a Support character rather than a Damage.

Teases for Hero 55 were also teased, confirming that the new character will be an omnic detective and offering a first look at him in a fully updated look at the new heroes from 2026.

The Overwatch segment of the opening ceremony wrapped with a tease for the new Spotlight in 2027, with Game Director Aaron Keller teasing new heroes, new systems, and more coming to the game next year.