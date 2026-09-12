Star Wars Open-World Game Now Free for Some

A Star Wars open-world game is now free for some. The Star Wars game in question is specifically an open-world action-adventure game from 2024, and it’s one that divided many at the time. And it’s one that costs $70, so the chance to get it for free is particularly noteworthy. That said, those interested in playing it for free will need an Amazon Prime subscription and a PC. Those that meet this requirement can now stream the entirety of the game for free with Luna. It’s not a permanent addition to your library, but you can play as much of the game as you want as long as it’s available with Prime. How long it’s going to be available with Prime, though, is not disclosed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More precisely, those with an Amazon Prime subscription can now stream Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars Outlaws for free. The latter, for those that do not know, is the European studio best known for The Division series. Star Wars Outlaws was released in 2024, and offers up to 70 hours of content, so completionists will want to get playing. That said, it can be beat in about 20 hours if you just mainline it. Meanwhile, if you add the core side content, this figure is more 40 hours. Meanwhile, the game is available on various console platforms, but this specific offer is limited to the PC version of the game, and you will need a decent PC to run it.

Play video

A Very Ubisoft Star Wars Game

For those unfamiliar with the game, you play as Kay Vess, a small-time scoundrel in a vast universe seeking freendom and the means to start a new life in a story set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. In order to do this, Vess will need to fight her way through some of the galaxy’s biggest crime syndicates and its most wanted ranks.

Gameplay wise, it’s very much an open-world Ubisoft game, which is to say very structured and very familiar design trappings. It’s a content fest, but sometimes the content is reptitive and lacking flavor.

To this end, it’s not particualrly rated that well, as evidenced by its 75 on Metacritic, a 71 rating on Steam, a 71 rating on the PlayStation Store, and a similar rating on the Xbox Store. And this lines up with our official review of the game, which awarded it a 3.5 out of 5.

Those after a Star Wars game but not interested in Outlaws, for whatever reason, there was a new Star Wars game released out the end of last month that was briefly the #1 best-selling game. It’s not free, but it is better than Outlaws and newer. This game being Star Wars: Zero Company, of course.