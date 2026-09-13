Xbox Series X and S Update Brings New Upgrades to the Consoles

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S update has brought some new upgrades to the consoles in the form of a handful of new features. Where Nintendo seldom updates the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, and where PlayStation is inconsistent in updating the PS5, Microsoft is regularly updating its pair of consoles. The latest update isn’t live for all users yet, but has instead rolled out to Xbox Insiders ahead of its wider public release, expected before the end of the year. The update isn’t substantial in terms of consequence, but it does come with some new features.

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The Xbox Insiders program, for those who do not know, allows Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to opt in to updates before they hit public release. In this sense, it’s almost a beta program for updates, but more often than not it simply means getting said features before anyone else with no problem, because by the time the software update hits the Insider Program, said features have been fully realized and are issue-free, which is why the turnaround from early access release to broader public release is so quick.

Boot-Up Customization and New Badge Options

With this new Xbox Series X|S update, users can choose their start-up animation, with all start-ups from the start of the Xbox One generation to the current generation available. There is no word of Xbox 360 or original Xbox start-ups being added, but you have to assume that is the plan. Right now, there is the default “We are Xbox” option, the Xbox One option, the Xbox One X option, and the Xbox Series X|S option.

On customization, Microsoft has added the ability to feature up to five badges on your profile card. You can also now hide individual badges from your public profile as well.

Search Finally Improved

With this new update, Microsoft is finally improving search functionality. To this end, there is a new local search feature that lets you quickly find specific games and even specific achievements within larger lists.

Meanwhile, in My games & apps, there will be official club achievement lists and profile achievement history, all in an effort to help players find what they are looking for faster.

Remote Play and Cloud Love

While Xbox downgraded Xbox Game Pass by limiting cloud play, it is adding more to Remote Play. To this end, with the update, support for up to 1440p resolution and increased video bitrates for sharper visuals and smoother gameplay has been added. These two decisions seem to contrast a bit, but at least there is some give with the take.

Speaking of Cloud, while Microsoft is aiming to limit the ceiling usage of cloud, it’s adding a new feature to it. As of June, Xbox Insiders have had the ability to stream games while they install or update. Now, downloads can continue in the background while players stream, which will help reduce wait times and keep gameplay uninterrupted.

Chat Upgrade

Lastly, with this new update, Xbox Insiders on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have a new “Voice Clarity” option, which enhances the audio experience by reducing everyday background noise, making it easier to communicate on mic.