$40 PS5 Game Now Available for $4 on PS Store

A popular PS5 game that normally costs $40 on the PlayStation Store is now available for $4 on the PS Store. There is also a PS4 version of the game in quesiton, with the same exact pricing. In fact, the game originally launched as a PS4 game, as it came out in mid-2020, a few months before the PS5 was released. To this end, it was notably a PS5 launch game.

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Six years ago, Georgia-based developer Tripwire Interactive released an open-world action RPG by the name of Maneater, and it proved very popular. To this end, it’s sold over 14 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games of 2020. If you aren’t one of these 14 million copies, you can now get it at its lowest price ever on the PlayStation Store. That said, it is only available at this price point, which itself is the result of a 90% price drop, until September 24. In its six-year existence, it’s not only never been cheaper than this on the PS Store, but on any digital storefront, and it’s unlikely to be for a while.

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A Game From a Different Era

Of course, Maneater evokes 2006’s Jaws Unleashed, and it showed how much nostalgia there is for the Jaws games. The Jaws games sold a lot of copies, and then left, and nothing filled that void for a very long time. Maneater arrived to a lot of pent-up demand, which explains how it sold so well. Because it’s not an incredible game, as its 70 on Metacritic demonstrates.

Not only did it evoke Jaws Unleashed and similar games from this era, but it’s a nostalgic game in general that feels ripped out of the PS2/Xbox/GameCube era with its zany and over-the-top style and presentation, which sticks out in an era where so many games are focused on grounded realism and are the opposite of light-hearted.

It’s also poised to get a sequel, Maneater 2, in 2027, so this discount comes at a handy time, as it allows everyone to get in at the buzzer ahead of the sequel and pay virtually nothing in the process.

As for the game itself, for those unfamiliar with it, you play as a juvenile shark who you will grow into an apex predator. To get there, you will need to explore the ocean and eat your way up the ecosystem, sometimes fighting humans and other sharks along the way, all in the name of getting big enough to get revenge on a fisherman who dismembered you when you were still only a pup.

Those who end up taking advantage of this $4 price should expect a game that, on average, is about 8 to 10 hours long. So, not very long, though; completionists will get closer to 15 hours with the open-world action RPG.