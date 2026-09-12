Xbox RPG Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Next Week

A Blizzard RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next week, which means an Xbox RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next week, as the latter owns the former. While Xbox has been revisiting its multi-platform publishing approach, Activision-Blizzard games appear like they are going to be immune to this change in initiative and stay multi-platform, though the game in question may simply be grandfathered in, having come out when this initiative was the cornerstone of Xbox’s publishing approach. Whatever the case, Nintendo Switch 2 users are getting a new RPG on September 15.

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More precisely, as of September 15, Nintendo Switch 2 users will be able to enjoy Blizzard’s 2023 action RPG, Diablo 4, which never came to Nintendo Switch, so it’s not even been accessible on Switch 2 via backward compatibility. The fourth mainline installment in the series is specifically arriving in the form of Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection. When it arrives on the Nintendo eShop — it will also be available at retail — it will cost $70, but it will come with the game’s two expansions bundled in. One of these two expansions is the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which arrived in 2024. The other is the Lord of Hatred expansion, which was released just back in April of this year.

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2023 Blizzard RPG

Diablo 4 has seemingly struggled in its 3-year existence to establish itself in comparison ot its predecessors. It’s not as popular as Diablo 3, and it’s nowhere near the highs of the series Diablo 2 provided. It’s a solid RPG, though. This is most evident by the fact that it has an 86 on Metacritic. Interestingly, though, it failed to earn a nomination for Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards that year. It did earn nominations for Best Multiplayer and Innovation in Accessibility, though.

As for the game itself, it is a dark fantasy action RPG with some old-school flavor. In it, players step into the world of Sanctuary, where the return of Lillith threatens humanity. In another fight between heaven and hell, you play the wanderer, a mysterious human adventurer with a purposefully vague background because they are a customizable character meant for players to role-play through and realize for themselves.

As noted, $70 for a port of a three-year-old game isn’t great, but there’s a lot of content on offer. To this end, it’s 25 to 50 hours, depending on how much or how little side content you engage with. Completionists, though, can easily get nearly 200 hours with the RPG. Meanwhile, the complete range for Lord of Hatred is 10 to 60 hours, while Vessel of Hatred is 10 to 160 hours. On the low end, there are 45 hours of RPG for those who mainline it, but it’s very easy to get lost in the game for many months. And the port arrives right as Blizzard has announced Diablo 5.