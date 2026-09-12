World of Warcraft Forever Revealed by Blizzard, New Warcraft 3 Campaigns in the Works

As one of the foundational franchises behind Blizzard’s enduring success in the gaming industry, it’s no surprise that Warcraft is still going strong. Whether fans want to keep pushing their limits in World of Warcraft, revisit the good old days of that game’s earliest versions with World of Warcraft Classic, or even return to the RTS roots of the series with something like Warcraft III: Reforged, there are plenty of places players can focus their attention on. Whichever one you prefer, Warcraft fans are about to get some exciting new ways to play.

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At BlizzCon 2026, Blizzard’s Warcraft team announced some big additions and expansions for both the MMO and the classic RTS. World of Warcraft Forever takes all the lessons of WoW Classic and takes them to the next level, introducing new challenges into the retro reimagining as well as new expansions for the baseline game. Meanwhile, new campaigns and quality-of-life upgrades should give any RTS fan a good reason to revisit Warcraft III: Reforged. Here’s the biggest World of Warcraft news out of BlizzCon 2026 and what fans can expect from the franchise’s future.

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World of Warcraft Forever Announced

While World of Warcraft fans have gotten a lot of fun out of World of Warcraft Classic, they’re about to get an even more ambitious blast of nostalgia in the form of World of Warcraft Forever. The game is building on the core principles of WoW Classic, which is rooted in revisiting the earlier days of the MMORPG. The game will, according to the developers, be more or less locked into a time bubble that keeps players rooted in the first year of the game. Old challenges will be refreshed for the new title, although this mode will be introducing new challenges within that framework.

This includes three new zones, overhauls to multiple established regions, a fleshed-out map, over 1,000 new questions, a new battleground, 9 fresh dungeons, and even a new race. The Skyborne Elves will bring a unique flavor to the game, with their home being one of the new realms being established for the game. A cinematic and gameplay trailer were included as part of BlizzCon’s Opening Ceremony presentation, showcasing the scale of the additions. This take on the game is coming sooner than some might be expecting, with a beta launch next week and a wider release on November 4.

All of this is building on the upcoming expansions for the base World of Warcraft game, which continue the Worldsoul Saga trilogy currently running through the game. The “Midnight” expansion was a big shift for the game, even taking the level cap to 90. The next expansion, “The Last Titan,” will conclude the massive narrative arc. Blizzard has been cagey about what the expansion will fully entail, suggesting it could be bringing major changes to the realms of Azeroth.

Warcraft 3 Fans Finally Get Some New Adventures

Warcraft is more than just the MMO, though. Fans of the original strategy games that got the ball rolling on the franchise are also going to be getting a treat, with new content planned for Warcraft III: Reforged. The dev team teased two new campaigns for players to embark upon in the remastered version of the classic RTS, under the banner of the “Forsaken Kingdom.” One of the campaigns revisits the fallout of Arthas Menethil’s corruption into the Lich King in Warcraft III, giving players the chance to live out the fall of his kingdom as that evil power overwhelmed him and turned him into the monster that World of Warcraft players got to know vividly well.

The second campaign will take players into the Undercity itself, fleshing out the lore in some unexpected and exciting ways. It’s a big push for the older game that will appeal to nostalgic fans, especially considering that it comes with some additional updates for Warcraft III: Reforged that bring some modern tweaks to the graphics and world editor. Those updates will be free for all players, while the new campaigns will either be available as stand-alone expansions or as part of a bundle with Warcraft Forever that’s meant to celebrate the long-lasting legacy of the franchise. Warcraft fans are getting plenty to dive into, whether they want to play in classic MMO approaches or revisit strategy games.