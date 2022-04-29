Custom Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Suits Worn by Athletes at NFL Draft 2022

✖

Infinity Ward has kicked off the marketing cycle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in style at the NFL Draft 2022. Earlier this week, Infinity Ward showed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to some of the NFL Draft prospects, resulting in some positive first impressions. Although nothing too specific was shared, it sounds like it's going to be yet another epic blockbuster of a game. Following up on this first look for the athletes, Infinity Ward officially announced Modern Warfare II on Twitter with a new teaser trailer and logo reveal. It wasn't much, but the confirmation was enough to get fans extremely excited.

CharlieIntel has been posting pictures of athletes at the 2022 NFL Draft who have donned custom suits with different Modern Warfare II details. Ahmad Gardner wore a blue suit with a gold Task Force 141 pin, Garret Wilson wore a grey and white suit with a golden Ghost pin, Kyle Hamilton wore a blue suit that had "TF141" written all over it in small print, and Evan Neal wore a traditional black suit with a Task Force 141 pocket square. It's unclear if these players are being paid to promote the game or if there's any other kind of agreement in place for them. Either way, it's a really unique way to get eyes on the game as people all around the United States will be watching the NFL Draft and may notice these tiny details without Activision having to pay to debut a flashy trailer.

As of right now, no concrete details regarding the game or its official reveal have been offered up. Players spotted a set of coordinates hidden in the Modern Warfare II teaser trailer and it seems to suggest that Singapore will be a location that's featured in the game. As for what players will be doing there remains to be seen. It's heavily expected that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will get a proper trailer and reveal sometime in May given the fact the developer is ramping up the marketing.

