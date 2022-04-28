Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teaser May Point to Surprising Setting

✖

It appears one of the locations that will be featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been teased. Earlier today, Infinity Ward released the first teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which revealed the game's logo and confirmed the game's official title. Although it was already heavily expected that the game would be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it was exciting to see some confirmation and Infinity Ward made sure to include some hints as to where players will be going in the highly-anticipated sequel. Given Call of Duty is usually a globe-trotting adventure, we may already know one of the places we'll be heading.

Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson spotted what appeared to be a set of coordinates in the teaser trailer and although they're hard to make out, they produced the location of a unique building in Singapore. Henderson noted that he had seen an image of soldiers rappelling down a skyscraper, which could be the same building seen in the coordinates. Singapore has appeared in the Black Ops series, but this would be the first time it shows up in the Modern Warfare series. Rumors have suggested Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will deal with drug trafficking in Colombia and Singapore reportedly has a booming drug trafficking problem. This has resulted in some extreme punishments for those caught participating in the illegal activity. Given this is just a rumor at the moment, Singapore could be used for an entirely different purpose, but this does lend some credibility to the rumblings.

Just speculating. but on an early #ModernWarfare2 image I've seen, it did have a soldier repelling down the side of a building like this (from COD Ghosts) pic.twitter.com/2JKJGTRRHK — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 28, 2022

Earlier this week, Infinity Ward showed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to some players at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The players gave positive impressions, but didn't reveal anything particularly noteworthy about the game. As marketing on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II begins to ramp up, it seems like a proper reveal is incredibly imminent. According to rumors, the proper reveal will be toward the end of May.

