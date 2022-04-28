Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teaser Reveals Official Logo

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been officially announced by Infinity Ward with a logo. The game has been heavily rumored and outright teased by developer Infinity Ward, but official details have been incredibly scarce about the game up until now. Up until this point, Infinity Ward has confirmed the game will usher in a new era for the franchise with a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, a new sandbox mode, and an all-new engine for the series. The developer began teasing the game earlier in April with a heavily darkened image of the character Ghost, leading many to believe that the game was going to be properly revealed soon.

Courtesy of the Call of Duty Twitter, we now have our first teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It's very reminiscent of classic Modern Warfare with neon green imagery and strange mechanical sounds. A green line appears to be tracing some kind of road on a map before ending with the sound of night vision goggles and the game's logo "MW II", with the roman numeral 2 being placed in between the M and W. The simplicity of it was still enough to excite fans, showcasing just how powerful that abbreviation was. Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson also noted that the teaser appeared to include coordinates, which seemingly point to Singapore. The country has reportedly had issues with drug trafficking over the year, leading to intensive punishments to offenders. Rumors have previously indicated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will focus on drug trafficking, but nothing has been outright confirmed.

The new era of Call of Duty is coming. #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/HMtv2S6Nlz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 28, 2022

Earlier this week, Infinity Ward began showing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to NFL Draft prospects in Las Vegas. Players responded positively to the game, but no meaningful details trickled out from the showing. As of right now, a proper reveal is expected to happen sometime in May, though Infinity Ward hasn't confirmed any dates. It's likely we'll hear more soon as marketing is starting to ramp up on the highly anticipated sequel.

