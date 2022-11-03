Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Hints at Return of Cult-Classic Co-Op Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may be bringing back a cult-classic game mode in the future if a leak is accurate. For years, Call of Duty has tried to retain some sort of co-op mode. This was introduced in Call of Duty: World at War when Treyarch included this little one-off thing called Nazi Zombies. No one knew how big it would be, but it would change the series forever. From that point on, every game was forced to have a co-op mode on top of campaign and multiplayer. Infinity Ward didn't want to lean into the supernatural with its games, so it opted to go with Spec Ops, but eventually... it went into the sci-fi realm. In 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts, Infinity Ward added Extinction, a mode that had players battle waves of weird aliens while trying to complete various objectives.

The mode wasn't as popular as zombies, so Infinity Ward dropped Extinction and tried its hand at zombies in Infinite Warfare before coming back around to Spec Ops. However, the developer may be planning a return to the mode. Due to a bug in the game, players on Reddit were able to view all of the nameplates in the game and discovered 15 alien-related ones. If it was just one or two, it probably wouldn't be that alarming. A nice nod to the past, right? 15 however almost suggests it could be linked to future challenges in the mode. Of course, this is all speculative, but it does seem like a lot for a reference to a mode that never really caught on.

Whether or not it happens remains to be seen. Rumors suggest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will get two years of support as opposed to just one. This will supposedly come by the way of campaign DLC and remastered maps, but a new co-op mode could also make these offerings feel all the more lucrative. Only time will tell, but it sounds like the franchise will be taking its time going forward, regardless.

