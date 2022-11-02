Call of Duty Reportedly Making Massive Changes for Future Games

The future of Call of Duty may look pretty different going forward. Since its inception, Call of Duty has been an annual series. Activision learned that the shooter series is a cash cow and makes for a great holiday gift, so it ensured there'd be a new one on the shelf every November. This worked surprisingly well for quite some time, but the quality did begin to dwindle, particularly when COVID hit and it caused all kinds of issues with the pipeline of these games. Rumors suggest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be a game that gets supported for two years instead of one and could even get campaign DLC for the first time in the history of the franchise.

This could be something that is seen more commonly going forward as well, too. According to a new report from Insider Gaming, Call of Duty is expected to change its release schedule. The franchise will reportedly switch from releasing a game every year to every other year, giving extra time to developers to finish their games. The report also noted that Sledgehammer Games is not working on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 as some rumors suggested, but the developer may be taking its next game to the future. It's unclear what that may look like, especially since the developer is hot off of two World War II games and the futuristic era of the series wasn't exactly met with praise from fans of the long running series.

Either way, it sound like it could be a while before it even releases. Treyarch is expected to be the next developer and its game may not release until 2024. If the every other year schedule holds true, Sledgehammer's game will release in 2026. Of course, this could all change. This is just a rumor right now and Xbox's imminent acquisition of Activision could also throw everything for a loop if Microsoft decides to change anything.

