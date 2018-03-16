Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Retail Listing Spotted

Now that Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII has been confirmed to be the next big entry into Activision’s long-standing franchise, it appears that they aren’t content with having just one CoD release this year. No, we’re not getting two new titles (thankfully), but it looks like we may be getting a remaster of a fan favourite back when this shooter was in its prime.

Amazon Italy posted a retail listing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with nothing more than a placeholder date set for April 30th of this year. Being in Europe, the price was set at 20 Euros but does bring back those older rumors that this was the next entry to be brought into this generation. This also supports Activision’s earlier commentary that they were looking at “releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP.” Since the original Modern Warfare was remastered back in 2016, it does make a certain kind of sense that this would be the next step.

When Call of Duty was first introduced to the FPS market, it was hailed as a top-of-the-line shooter experience. The single-player campaigns were gut wrenching and the multiplayer maps were immersive. With the franchise going back to “their roots” with WWII, this is yet another way that Activision can remind gamers that though the popular memes say that Call of Duty is “hated,” that it wasn’t always so and the sales alone prove that’s not necessarily the case now either.

For now, just like with every report that isn’t officially confirmed, take this retail listing with a grain of salt. Though it does add up perfectly, it’s also best to err on the side of confirmed before getting hopes up! For now, let’s rehash on what this particular title had to offer:

The most-anticipated game of the year and the sequel to the best-selling first-person action game of all time, Modern Warfare 2 continues the gripping and heart-racing action as players face off against a new threat dedicated to bringing the world to the brink of collapse.

