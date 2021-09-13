A sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is reportedly going to be the entry in the franchise that will launch in 2022. While Call of Duty: Vanguard from developer Sledgehammer Games might be the current installment that many fans have their eyes on in the coming months, it’s next year’s game from Infinity Ward that many will likely find to be even more exciting.

News of this supposed sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes by way of Tom Henderson, who has been a reputable source of information in the past when it comes to the Call of Duty franchise. Henderson said on social media today that the codename for this 2022 Call of Duty game is said to be “Project Cortez” based on what he has currently heard. He then went on to clarify that while this might be the current internal codename, it’s very much expected to be a follow-up to Modern Warfare.

It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 13, 2021

As a whole, the idea that Activision and Infinity Ward would look to make a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn’t surprising at all. Within the past few years, Modern Warfare has far and away been the most successful Call of Duty entry, both in terms of sales and critical reception. As such, with Infinity Ward once again coming up as the studio that would make the next game in the series, it only made logical sense for a Modern Warfare sequel to be on the docket.

Sadly, if this report is accurate, we likely won’t know for certain until this time next year. In recent history, Activision has been remaining silent about each year’s new Call of Duty game until late in the summer. So if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is going to be revealed, we’ll have to wait quite a bit longer to see it formally announced.

How do you feel about this news? Would you like to see a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare come about? And is this what you expected to see from Infinity Ward with its next release? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.