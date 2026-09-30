Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire Rumor Reveals Switch Port Release Date

A new rumor has claimed when Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire will be arriving on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. In recent months, reports have indicated that Nintendo is in the process of porting Ruby and Sapphire to modern platforms as a result of the resounding success seen with this year’s re-releases of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen. And while such an announcement has yet to be officially made by Nintendo, a new rumor suggests that we could hear about these ports incredibly soon.

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Coming by way of @Light_88_ on social media, it has been said that Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire are planned to land on Switch and Switch 2 next week on October 8th. Further details on these releases weren’t provided, nor was there any additional info on the source at the center of this claim. As a result, this rumor is one that should be taken with a pretty major grain of salt for the time being.

That being said, if this rumor does end up being accurate, it suggests that Nintendo won’t remain quiet for much longer. With the previous ports for Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen, Nintendo announced these Switch and Switch 2 versions of the games a week in advance of their arrival. Assuming it was planning to do a similar thing with Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, it means that these ports could be unveiled in the coming days before going live on the Nintendo eShop next week.

Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire ports for Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2 will be available on October 8th. pic.twitter.com/mgLsE3N1Xh — Light (@Light_88_) September 30, 2026

Even if this launch date rumor ends up being bogus, what doesn’t seem inaccurate is the simple fact that Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire should be coming to Switch platforms at some point. Multiple reports and insiders have claimed over the past few months that these ports are on the way, and given the track record of some of these leakers, it makes it seem incredibly unlikely that they would all be wrong.

On Nintendo’s part, it also makes all of the sense in the world to re-release Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. The previous ports for FireRed and LeafGreen ended up being monumental successes for Nintendo this year, with each selling millions of copies after launching. Given how little work Nintendo has to do in order to get these games up and running on Switch, it’s an incredibly easy way for the publisher to generate money off of games that are over 20 years old. If Nintendo wants to continue making millions without having to do much work, then ports of Ruby and Sapphire seem like one of the best ways to pull this off.

What do you think about this latest rumor tied to Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire? Do you believe that these ports could be launching next week, or will Nintendo wait until a later date? Let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.