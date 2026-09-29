Ex-PlayStation Boss Says Sony Should Delay PS6 Release

Rumors, reports, and historical precedent have all pointed to PlayStation putting out the PS6 sometime in 2027 (or perhaps 2028). Seven-year console cycles are relatively normal in the modern day, after all. However, times are little bit different now, as hardware prices have increased over the last few years thanks to companies rushing out and snatching up electronic components for AI infrastructure. Because of this (and other reasons), some have expressed desire for PlayStation to push the PS6 launch deeper into the future. And one of those people is Shuhei Yoshida, former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios.

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As spotted by IGN, Yoshida talked about future consoles in an interview with The Verge on its Vergecast podcast. When prompted about the aforementioned price squeezes hardware manufacturers are facing, Yoshida, who left PlayStation in 2025, said perhaps this generation is good enough for now.

“Sony and Nintendo have sold enough current-generation hardware, right?” said Yoshida. “Because of the cost of goods, they might be looking [to push] back the launch of next gen. I think they should try to keep the current generation as long as possible, because I think people are very happy using PS5 and Switch 2. People have [a] finite budget, and it feels like the PC and console components very specific to these devices have increased the price way more than all other forms of entertainment. People who have systems like PS5, Switch 2, and good-enough PCs probably will be happy to play games on them and not necessarily consider replacing [them].”

He then went on to say he doesn’t think players or developers are squirming for stronger hardware. And because of that perceived contentment with current hardware strength, he said he thinks PlayStation and Nintendo will continue to “do pretty well for many years to come.” Yoshida brought up Xbox in the following sentence, noting how it is trying “to change the [competitive] landscape” and how hard that is going to be.

It’s Still Unclear When the PS6 Is Launching

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It is still unknown when the PS6 is actually coming out. According to Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki, the company has not agreed on an internal date. He also acknowledged the current issues brought upon Sony by trade wars and AI companies disrupting the supply chain.

If he’s being honest, this is somewhat — if indirectly — implied in some of the reporting and rumors surrounding this sixth PlayStation home console. Some rumors have pointed to toward a 2027 launch, while others allege the console may not come until 2028 or 2029. While some of this may be conjecture or the result of inaccurate sources, these (and there are more, too) sporadic reports could imply the precarity of it all.

History would imply a 2027 date, as the PS4 and PS5 both came out seven years after their predecessors. However, consoles getting their prices officially raised multiple times because of various economic forces is partially what makes historical precedent a little harder to take seriously.

When should the PS6 come out? Or should PlayStation just sell a PS5 Pro… Pro? Chime in below in the comments section.