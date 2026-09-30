After 22 Years, World of Warcraft Could Finally Be Coming to Consoles

Over 22 years after its first launch, it looks like World of Warcraft could finally be coming to consoles. While many fans have requested console ports of WoW for decades, those in charge of the game at Blizzard have continued to reiterate that there are no plans for a release outside of PC. And although this might remain true for the standard version of World of Warcraft that continues to be expanded, it may not be the case with the recently announced World of Warcraft: Forever.

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Spotted by a user on Reddit, Brazil game ratings entity recently classified World of Warcraft: Forever for a release across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. While this move could have been done in error, Brazil has previously leaked future games and announcements through its ratings site in the past, which adds credence to this leak. It’s worth stressing that Blizzard itself hasn’t confirmed this news whatsoever, which indicates that if WoW: Forever is in the works for consoles, it might not release on these platforms until further down the road.

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While it might seem bewildering for World of Warcraft: Forever to come to consoles, it actually could make a fair bit of sense. Perhaps the biggest reason for this is due to the fact that Blizzard has already made WoW: Forever functional with controllers when played on PC. During BlizzCon 2026, fans were able to go hands-on with this new version of WoW and were given the option to use a controller rather than the standard mouse and keyboard. As such, Blizzard seems to have already found a way to make WoW adaptable for consoles, as converting the game’s controls to a gamepad was arguably the largest hurdle preventing it from releasing outside of PC.

Still, if Blizzard is planning a console version of World of Warcraft: Forever, this news would have made much more sense to have been unveiled during BlizzCon earlier this month. For Blizzard to have said nothing of the matter during its biggest event in years is a bit odd, and reinforces the potential that this listing on Brazil’s ratings site could have merely been accidental.

As for World of Warcraft: Forever, this latest iteration of the ever-popular MMO is set to go live in a little over a month on November 4th. If and when Blizzard does end up announcing the game for consoles, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

Until then, how do you feel about the possibility of World of Warcraft coming to consoles? Would you look to play the game for yourself on these platforms, or would you instead stick to PC? Let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.