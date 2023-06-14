Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Are Adding a Crash Bandicoot Bundle

Call of Duty has released all kinds of player and weapon skin bundles over the years. Recently, the news has been focused on bundles it's getting rid of, but a new report claims that players in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are about to have a surprising new bundle to buy as part of Season 4. This time, it's all about former Sony mascot Crash Bandicoot. Of course, Crash is now owned by Activision, the publisher that's also behind Call of Duty, so this crossover certainly makes sense from a brand synergy perspective. That said, it sure is going to be weird having Crash's giant mug on the barrel of your assault rifle on June 20.

The report comes from CharlieIntel, who is generally pretty spot on with this stuff. Plus, it's not like this is the first time the two properties have crossed over. We already got a Crash Bandicoot bundle in Call of Duty last month, though that one was free. This Tracer pack will cost 1,800 CoD Points ($12) and comes with two Crash-themed weapon variants, a few cosmetic items, and a level equipment skin that makes grenade equipment look like a Wumpa fruit, which is quite the inspired touch.

Crash Bandicoot bundle coming to Modern Warfare II and Warzone on June 20 pic.twitter.com/ZRr7qA51J8 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 13, 2023

Outside of the Crash bundle, players will also have access to a Cthulhu-themed bundle that brings an operator skin, submachine gun and sniper rifle blueprint, vehicle skin, and more. Later in the season, players can expect a Ghost Tracer pack that CharlieIntel reports is called "The Ghost of Akihabara." There will also be a July 4th-themed bundle centered around the Butch operator who isn't involved in the rumored The Boys crossover that's also reportedly coming soon.

As you can see, Season 4 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is going to be chock-full of things to earn or purchase. While you won't be able to turn yourself into a giant Crash Bandicoot monstrosity, you can at least put the goofball on your gear. The Crash Bandicoot bundle comes to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on June 20.