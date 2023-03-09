Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Shredder Skin from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is officially coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone and will be part of both games once the Season 2 Reloaded update is out and playable. Activision confirmed the news of the crossover this week following a teaser from Wednesday that suggested it'd be Shredder from the famed TMNT series who'd be joining the games as a new Operator skin. Of course, given how big of a property this is to collaborate with, there will be more than just Shredder added to the games with Activision confirming more cosmetics, but we haven't yet gotten any news about the Ninja Turtles themselves coming to the game.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will need little introduction to Shredder, but for those who don't know him as well, he's the main antagonist of the Ninja Turtles and is the leader of the Foot Clan. In Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, Operators will be able to don his signature bladed armor and helmet along with some extras for those who buy into the bundle.

"In addition to the Shredder Operator, this Bundle comes with three Weapon Blueprints, all based on the new weapons from the Season 02 Battle Pass," a preview of the Shredder cosmetics explained. The first is the 'Oroku' Shotgun, which takes the definition of shredding to a whole new level at close range. The other ranged weapon is the 'Saki' Assault Rifle, quick on the draw and ready to handle any threats at short- to midrange. And, of course, Shredder does not show up to battle without his 'Steel Claws' – use this Weapon Blueprint of the Dual Kodachi swords with Shredder or any Operator to make your opponents taste his blades."

The same bundle also comes with a weapon vinyl, vehicle skin, and a weapon charm, too.

Now that Shredder's set to be added to the game, where else will this crossover go? Again, we haven't yet learned of any Ninja Turtles skins, but perhaps those will be adapted somehow in the future to become more agreeable to the Call of Duty aesthetic.

Season 2 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone is scheduled to launch on march 15th, so expect to see the Shredder Operator skin, the bundle, and more added to the game that day.