Shredder Is Coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collab

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is apparently getting a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, and it's kicking things off with Shredder. Activision and Infinity Ward partially revealed the new skin this week in a video that showed off parts of the TMNT villain's iconic look alongside a silhouette of the character. It wasn't revealed outright who this new addition will be, but based on the teases within, it's clear that it's going to be Shredder who's set to be added to the game later this month on March 21st.

The video below teases Shredder's Call of Duty debut by showing off bits and pieces of his bladed armor first. Once the full silhouette is shown, it's much more evident from his pose and profile that this is mean to be Shredder. Of course, the emojis included in the tweet are helpful hints, too.

A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jA5f7ogAbp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2023

Shredder is someone who any TMNT fan will recognize as the primary antagonist of the Ninja Turtles. Aside from his bladed armor, he's a master of different martial arts, too, and is often seen wielding bladed gauntlets as well. Those claw-like weapons aren't seen in this teaser, however, and he's instead using shorter blades.

However, between those weapon differences and the fact that he's sometimes got a mask on and sometimes doesn't, one would imagine that this crossover will include more than just one Shredder skin. Other cosmetics are typically added alongside any kind of crossover, and considering how this one is incorporating something as big as TMNT, it's hard to imagine Shredder's skin being a one-and-done.

But will the Ninja Turtles themselves come to the game? Having huge, humanoid Ninja Turtles running around everywhere might be a bit much even for those who are more forgiving of the ways Call of Duty pushes its cosmetic system the further into a game's lifespan we get, though just as we'd expect there being multiple cosmetics for this crossover, it's similarly difficult to imagine the Ninja Turtles being left out completely.

The teaser for this skin set a date for March 21st, so we'll expect to see the full details regarding this crossover then if not sooner.