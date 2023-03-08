Roblox FPS Goes Viral For Putting Call of Duty to Shame

A new Roblox FPS is going viral for absolutely putting Call of Duty to shame. Call of Duty is considered one of the kings of the FPS genre. While some people may question its quality, it is by far and away the most commercially successful. The franchise continuously dominates the sales charts and shatters absurd records, raking in billions for Activision. However, that success has made Activision a bit comfortable and afraid of innovation. It has also stretched the developers thin because it's a machine that can not stop or it could be absolutely devastating to Activision's yearly revenue. If a Call of Duty doesn't come out once a year, who knows what kind of impact that would have on Activision, but it wouldn't be good.

As many are frustrated by the quality of some of the recent Call of Duty games, fans are looking to the competitors to see what can scratch their itch. Halo is struggling, Battlefield is starting to receive its flowers after a really broken launch in 2021, and other games just aren't at the same level. However, an unlikely contender on Roblox is now catching everyone's eye. The game is called Frontlines and it's playable for free within Roblox, and it's actually absurd how good it is. The gunplay feels great, the visuals are nice on the eyes, and it really feels like classic Call of Duty. Given we all pay $60 – $70 for a new Call of Duty every year and this is free and arguably feels a bit better... it really shows how far Roblox has come and its potential for up and coming game developers.

How the fuck is this Roblox and why the fuck is it more fun than Modern Warfare II? pic.twitter.com/dgLMsjCu6u — Huggbees (@HuggbeesTV) March 6, 2023

I can't believe this is a Roblox game pic.twitter.com/kN4TCe67Av — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) February 23, 2023

This is one of the most easily accessible, pick up & play, no bullshit Call Of Duty style games I've played in years.



Roblox. It's fucking Roblox. 👁️👄👁️ pic.twitter.com/QP8fsIbu6J — Killysunt (@killysunt) March 5, 2023

This is NOT Call of Duty, it's Roblox...



Kill Cams ✅

Tac Sprint ✅

Classic Minimap ✅

Slide Cancelling ✅

Weapon Customization ✅ pic.twitter.com/0BdPxNcM1N — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 27, 2023

Whether or not Frontlines gets a chance to expand even further by allowing developer Maximillian the opportunity to hire more people (or get hired by a major studio) remains to be seen. Either way, it's a great little game that we highly recommend and you won't be disappointed. If you're searching for a Call of Duty competitor, this is one to check out.

