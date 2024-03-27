Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Adding Cheech & Chong on 4/20

Recently, developer Activision announced all of the new features and cosmetics coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone when Season 3 launches. The new season kicks off next week and is bringing a ton of new stuff to the games. However, Activision isn't dropping everything all at once. Instead, it's holding back a few new additions to keep hype up throughout Season 3 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. One of those is a new Operator bundle which features skins of famous comedians Cheech and Chong. Appropriately, it's coming out on March 4th.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Cheech and Chong Bundle

The dream rotation just got bigger 🍃💨



The Tracer Pack: Cheech & Chong brings you both Operators, three Weapon Blueprints, a Charm, Sticker, Large Decal, Loading Screen, and the “Secondhand Smoke” Finishing Move – Dropping in Season 3 pic.twitter.com/Q4vit9QD3d — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 27, 2024

As mentioned, the Cheech and Chong bundle is coming to MW3 a few weeks after Season 3 launches so it can drop on 4/20. If you're not familiar with the duo's history, let's just say that it's the perfect date for the two to come to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The bundle includes "both Operator skins, three Weapon Blueprints, a Charm, Large Decal, Loading Screen, and the "Secondhand Smoke" Finishing Move." Importantly, the two Operators are voiced by their real-life counterparts as Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are both lending their talents to the project.

Activision took a second to explain the bundle, saying, "Forged in the counterculture revolution, yet armed with drive and creative power, Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin turned cultural friction into comedic success. Facing systemic barriers with humor and cannabis, the duo exploited adversity to bring underground voices into the mainstream. Chong's ingenuity and Marin's heritage primed them for fame, while their comedic chemistry made them icons. Their albums and films exposed injustice with subversive joy, pioneering stoner comedy and becoming symbols of irreverent truth."

What Else is Coming in MW3 Season 3?

Season 3 is bringing a ton of content to Call of Duty. There are four new game modes to check out: Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Minefield, and Escort. The latter two won't be available on day one, but you won't have to wait too long to jump in. There are also six new core maps. Three of these are brand-new, one is a remastered version of an old map, and two have been repurposed from Vondel and Rebirth Island. Speaking of the Island, it's coming back but has been modernized to fit the MW3 story. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. There will be tons of new and returning weapons and cosmetics to earn or purchase, including the return of the Snoop Dogg Operator skin and a selection of four Godzilla-themed Operators.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.