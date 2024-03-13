Call of Duty: Mobile Players Reassured New Content Still Coming Despite Warzone Mobile's Release

Call of Duty: Mobile has been a success for developer Activision Blizzard since it was released in 2019. The game hit 270 million downloads in its first year on the market. However, it's soon getting some big competition from Activision itself. Originally announced in 2022, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally about to hit mobile markets later this month, bringing the Warzone experience to mobile gamers everywhere. With that, some COD: Mobile players have expressed concerns that the developers might let their game go by the wayside in favor of focusing on the new Warzone Mobile release. Fortunately, the developers announced today that's not going to be the case. At least initially.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Won't End COD: Mobile Support

Call of Duty®: Mobile will continue to get new content every season and there are no plans to change the breadth of content we bring to COD:M players. Stay tuned for more info on exciting new content we have coming this year! — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 12, 2024

In a post on Twitter today, the developers behind Call of Duty: Mobile announced that a few modes are leaving the mobile release for a limited time. Players will no longer have access to Shoot House and Alcatraz, though the modes will return later this year. As an addition to that post, the developers took time to clear up any confusion regarding future plans with Warzone Mobile launching soon.

This isn't an overly surprising announcement from the team. After all, last week the developers revealed several key details behind Season 3 in COD: M. That season launches on March 13th, so there's no reason to tell players development will stop anytime soon. Plus, COD: M remains popular with its playerbase. With how big that group is, abandoning it for a brand-new game wouldn't be the best choice. That doesn't mean the team won't shift resources to Warzone Mobile if it becomes successful out of the gate, but there's no reason to start moving developers over already.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Release Date

While it's great to see that the developers remain committed to Call of Duty: Mobile, many players are waiting for Warzone Mobile to drop. The free-to-play battle royale will inject new flavor into the Call of Duty mobile scene, and players don't have to wait much longer for it to release. Warzone Mobile launches on March 21st. Remember, the mobile version brings cross-progression to the game, meaning any content you earn can be used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. That said, don't expect to go up against console and PC players in your mobile games. Warzone Mobile does not support crossplay, which makes sense given how different the platforms are from each other.