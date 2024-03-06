Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone has now gone live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Across both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, Season 2 Reloaded has kicked off and has brought with it new collabs associated with Dune and Warhammer 40,000. On the Warzone front specifically, though, Activision has added a ton of new content that should keep the battle royale title feeling fresh.

When it comes to the most notable additions with this Season 2 Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Warzone, a new game mode called Vondel Battle Royale has been released. This mode features 72 players and takes place on the slightly smaller Vondel map. Beyond this, Activision has made a ton of balance changes that prominently impact most of the guns available in Warzone. A number of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes have also come about with this update.

To see everything that has been altered with this Season 2 Reloaded update for Warzone, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Patch Notes

GLOBAL

EVENTS

New Events



Dune: Rule of Fate Take control of the throne of fate and earn XP to unlock exclusive rewards.



Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor! Take up arms and do your duty for the Imperium! Earn XP in-game to unlock rewards.



Vortex: Decay's Realm The Vortex is back and seeping with Decay's blighted touch. Complete challenges across all games to unlock rotted rewards.



WARZONE

MAPS

Fortune's Keep

Research Vessel New Mobile Point of Interest A pontoon-style watercraft has appeared off the coast of Fortune's Keep. This mobile POI stays on the move throughout the first two minutes of a match, before dropping anchor in one of a few predetermined locations. The ship features multiple levels as well as its own helipad and ascenders. Once you're on the Research Vessel, it's usually a great idea to commandeer the craft and utilize the equipment on board. You can: Exploring this craft includes a number of competitive advantages including: Access a decontamination station that works like the PDS An activatable UAV tower to monitor for opponents. Unique items purchasable from a special Buy Station. And more…

New Mobile Point of Interest

MODES

Vondel Battle Royale New Mode!

Vondel now offers the beloved Battle Royale experience! With its unique map design and player count of 72, this mode brings fresh pacing and makes for a great addition for Battle Royale fans.

Champion's Quest Vondel Battle Royale will debut with its own version of Champion's Quest! While the quest remains similar in nature, this version will come with it's own unique elements: Gallium: Applies constant snapshot effect & HUD icon on nearby players. Deuterium: Impose fatigue on nearby players hindering core movements. Neptunium: Periodically electrocutes nearby players. Important notes: Victories on both maps will count towards Champion's Quest progress. Successfully completing the mission will award players with the same items on both maps.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

New Weapons

SOA Subverter Battle Rifle Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a moderate rate of fire and predictable recoil. Unlockable via Weekly Challenge.



Soulrender Melee Weapon A ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat. Unlockable via a set of challenges within the new mid-season Sector in the Season 2 Battle Pass.



New Aftermarket Parts



JAK Backsaw Kit (Holger 556) Attach a high-capacity drum magazine to the Holger 556 alongside a double-barrel configuration allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at a time.



JAK Outlaw-277 Kit (BAS-B) Transform the BAS-B into a lever-action rifle, slowing its rate of fire while massively improving its accuracy for pinpoint precision.



General Adjustments

Upon aiming down sight, the crosshair will now transition directly to the center of the player's screen rather than easing into position.

Weapon Adjustments



» Assault Rifles «



MCW (MWIII) Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24. Mid Damage increased to 23, up from 19.





Holger 556 (MWIII) Max Damage increased to 38, up from 35. Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 33.02. Near-Mid Damage set to 34. New Variable Near-Mid Damage Range set to 45.72 meters. New Variable





BP50 (MWIII) Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 30. Near-Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 28. Increased minimum hipfire spread to 2.4deg/s, up from 2.2deg/s. Increased maximum hipfire spread to 6.7deg/s, up from 6.3deg/s. Increased tactical stance spread to 2.9deg/s, up from 2.8deg/s. Increased aim down sight time to 230ms, up from 220ms. Decreased aim down sight movement speed to 3m/s, down from 3.4m/s. Increased horizontal recoil to 15.6deg/s, up from 10.6deg/s. Decreased vertical recoil to 42deg/s, down from 44.4deg/s. Forbearer Heavy Stock Increased recoil gun kick benefit to 16%, up from 11%. Moat-40 Stock Decreased aim down sight time benefit to 2%, down from 7%.





SVA 545 (MWIII) Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 210ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 230ms, down from 250ms.





Ram-7 (MWIII) Max Damage Range decreased to 26.67 meters, down from 33.02.



» Battle Rifles «



MTZ 762 (MWIII) Max Damage decreased to 40, down from 42. Min Damage decreased to 32, down from 34. Neck Damage Modifier decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.3x. Lower Torso Damage Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x. Head Damage Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.3x. Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 40.64 meters, down from 44.7. JAK Heretic Carbine Kit Decreased horizontal recoil to 9.4deg/s, down from 11.9deg/s. Increased vertical recoil to 47.9deg/s, up from 47.1deg/s.



Sidewinder (MWIII) Decreased recoil intensity during sustained fire slightly. A90 Venom Stock Decreased recoil gun kick penalty to 5%, down from 16% . RB Rapidstrike Grip Increased aim down sight time benefit to 11%, up from 9%. Decreased recoil control penalty to 4%, up from 10%.



» SMGs «



AMR9 (MWIII) JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit Bullets are now fired in a vertical column rather than a randomized spread.



RAM-9 (MWIII) Speedway v5 Short Barrel Decreased aim down sight speed penalty to 10%, down from 15%. Increased recoil gun kick benefit to 9%, up from 4%. Increased recoil control benefit to 12%, up from 8%. FSS Imperator Light Barrel Increased bullet velocity benefit to 20%, up from 15%. Increased damage range benefit to 20%, up from 12%. Boreal-6C Suppressed Barrel Decreased damage range penalty to 12%, down from 20%. Decreased bullet velocity penalty to 12%, down from 20%.



WSP-9 (MWIII) Decreased minimum standing hipfire spread to 1.8deg/s, down from 2deg/s. Decreased maximum standing hipfire spread to 5.6deg/s, down from 6.2deg/s. Decreased tactical stance spread to 3.1deg/s, down from 3.4deg/s.





Rival 9 (MWIII) JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 45.72 meters, up from 33.02.



PDSW 528 (MWII) Improved alignment of the default iron sight optic.



» Shotguns «



Lockwood 680 (MWIII) Barrel Attachments Damage pellet count now remains at 6, regardless of ammo capacity.



» LMGs «



Bruen MK9 (MWIII) Lower Torso Damage Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1.05x. Decreased aim down sight time to 410ms, down from 450ms. Increased movement speed to 4.4m/s, up from 3.9m/s . Increased crouch movement speed to 2.1m/s, up from 1.6m/s. Increased tactical sprint speed to 6.4m/s, up from 6.3m/s. Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.4m/s, up from 1.9m/s.





Pulemyot 762 (MWIII) Increased strength of aim down sight idle sway. Jak Annihilator Bullpup Kit Decreased bullet velocity to 660m/s, down from 760m/s.



» Sniper Rifles «



XRK Stalker (MWIII) Decreased aim down sight time to 580ms, down from 610ms.





KATT AMR (MWIII) Decreased aim down sight time to 720ms, down from 760ms.





SPX -80 (MWII) Increased aim down sight time to 570ms, up from 545ms.



» Handguns «



Renetti (MWIII) JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit Max Damage increased to 36, up from 33. Min Damage increased to 28, up from 25.





COR-45 (MWIII) XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit Increased bullet velocity to 600m/s, up from 525m/s.





TYR (MWIII) Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 15.24 meters, up from 11.43.





9mm Daemon (MWII) Daemon Hand Rear Grip Added missing Pistol Fastdraw benefit.



» Wonder Weapons «



Wunderwaffe DG-2 Splash damage increased to 100, up from 75. Increased Projectile Explosion Radius to 64, up from 50. Increased Projectile Speed to 101.6m/s, up from 50.8m/s. Players directly impacted by the Wunderwaffe DG-2 are no longer forced to fire. Allowed Tick Damage effect to stack Adjusted ADS & Hipfire Sway. Fixed an issue with ADS FOV when exiting ADS.



» Attachments «



Underbarrel Launchers Addressed an exploit that allowed players to fire unlimited projectiles.





JAK Limb Ripper Increased movement speed while revving by 25%. Increased damage range to 1.4 meters, up from 1.1.



GENERAL

Audio Improvements Boosted Ascender distance by 16ft. Boosted Parachute distances 100ft. The overall volume of reviving a teammate has been slightly increased. A new, unique sound has been added for reviving a player so that it is significantly more noticeable to nearby players. Reviving a teammate using a medic vest now has a unique audio cue that players within a small radius can hear. Quality of Life



Final Elimination Cam A killcam has been added to showcase the final elimination of each match across most modes excluding Lockdown and Plunder.



Resurgence Combat Records Stat tracking has been enabled for Resurgence.



GAMEPLAY

New Features



All Maps | All Modes

Personal Decontamination Station New Field Upgrade Similar to a Trophy System, the PDS is thrown out and creates a zone of approximately 6 meters that will protect players from most sources of gas. The safe zone will last for a maximum of 15 seconds or until it is destroyed. Duration reduced by 50% in the final two circles.

New Field Upgrade

Fortune's Keep | Resurgence

Bunker Buster New Killstreak Breach fortified areas with a penetrating gas-loaded missile to flush out concealed threats. This killstreak will blast through up to 3 floors, causing radial damage and leaving a column of gas that will last 25 seconds.

New Killstreak

Adjusted Features

Pre-Match Lobby Loadouts Quality of Life Players can now instantly swap loadouts in the pre-match lobby rather than having to respawn with the new selection.

Quality of Life

Looting Improvements Quality of Life Significant improvements have been made to the top and bottom shelf auto looting system. Players can now expect a more consistent and predictable auto pick up range for loot that is both above and below the player's current height / level.

Quality of Life

Backpack Auto Refill Quality of Life Field upgrades, killstreaks, tactical and lethal equipment will now auto equip if identical items are found in the backpack. If not, the next closest, non-identical item will auto equip.

Quality of Life

Redeploy Pack Flare Quality of Life A flare will now appear when players respawn via a redeploy pack.

Quality of Life

Minimap Vehicles Increased the distance at which enemy vehicles will appear on the minimap by 10 meters.





All Maps | Resurgence

Most Wanted Time Reduced Most Wanted Contract Time in Resurgence Game modes to 3 minutes instead of 4.





Loot Adjustments Killstreak spawns have been reduced by approximately 30%. A maximum of 1 killstreak will spawn in base and legendary caches. Supply boxes will now spawn more Armor Plates.





Urzikstan | Plunder

Cash Deposit Improvements Interacting with the cash deposit helipad will take priority over any loot that may be overlapping.



EQUIPMENT & PERKS

» Lethal Equipment «



Throwing Knives Damage reduced to 175, down from 200. The throwing knife will one-shot with impacts to the head or if used on a downed player.



Frag Grenade Mid Damage reduced to 155, down from 200. Outer Damage reduced to 110, down from 175.



Battle Rage Removed a reference in the Battle Rage description about quickly regenerating health.



» Tactical Equipment «



Stun Grenade Resolved an issue causing the movement reduction effect to be removed upon sprinting.



EMD Grenade Added additional UI elements to better communicate when an enemy is tracked. Tracked enemies will now appear as a constant ping on the minimap. Players can no longer die unexpectedly when an EMD is thrown at vehicles or doors.



» Perks «



Quick Fix Minor update to the description and sub-description text.



WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE

Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence Restrictions

Optics All Thermal Optics are now restricted as previously intended.



Earning SR

Final Placement SR has been adjusted to the below values. Top 12: 15 SR Top 8: 30 SR Top 5: 50 SR Top 3: 60 SR Victory: 100 SR (Unchanged)



General

Proximity chat has been disabled.

UI/UX

Exfil Player Card Players can now see their player card, which includes emblems and their gamer tag, in the exfil cinematic.



Deployable Buy Station Icons Quality of Life Icons for Deployable Buy Stations will now show above other icons on the tac map for better visibility/legibility.

Quality of Life

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Fortune's Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that would prevent a new weapon from appearing in the backpack inventory if it was picked up while replacing armor plates.

Fixed descriptions on some tactical equipment to match their exact functionality.

Fixed several interface issues when a player respawns after dying near the end of a Jailbreak public event.

Fixed an issue that allowed Bomb Drones to down friendly players.

Fixed an issue causing several ground loot Ram-9 rarities to be missing an attachment.

Fixed an issue where end of match names were scrolling from too low on the screen.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate equipment.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from spawning after using the Rejoin feature in Resurgence modes.

Fixed an issue causing the backup pistol to get stuck when using a killstreak.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Plate Carriers.

Fixed an issue causing a crash when attempting to use the Rejoin feature.

Fixed an issue causing custom Perk Packs to disappear when attempting to stow them.

Fixed an issue causing the Player to not appear on the minimap for teammates after a Jailbreak occurs.