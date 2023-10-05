Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay has started leaking online ahead of the game's official reveal. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the most anticipated games of the year as it brings back one of the most dominant shooter franchises. The series is consistently the best selling game of every year, save for when Rockstar Games releases a new game. It dominates largely because of its ability to bolster fun co-op game modes, a blockbuster campaign, and a highly replayable multiplayer mode that fans are consistently playing throughout the year. This year's game looks like it could really have legs as it appears to be directly listening to player feedback from the last few years.

With all of that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay has started popping up online. The leaks come just a day before the official reveal of the game's multiplayer at COD Next, an event that will give us deep dives into all the new changes and additions to this game along with live matches played by pro CoD players and influencers. It seems some people were able to gain access to the game, seemingly through the beta, and have begun leaking footage from the multiplayer. Since no one has access, the footage appears to use bots or completely empty lobbies. From the footage, Call of Duty veterans will notice that Modern Warfare 3 has significantly faster movement and gunplay. Things look a lot snappier and more arcade-y, moving away from the more "realistic" and tactical feel of the previous Modern Warfare games. The footage also highlights the remastered Modern Warfare (2009) maps that fans have been getting hyped up for. You can see some of the footage below (these tweets may be deleted later and no longer visible).

The leaker known as @uwuleaker99 claimed that it's possible some things aren't final, such as the nuke which appears to be identical to the MGB from Modern Warfare 2 (2022). Some content was hidden and inaccessible in this build to prevent leaks, so expect some changes between now and the game's full release in November.