Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Feature Not Seen Since Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is bringing back one of the most beloved features that has been absent since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The Call of Duty series has been running for 20 years now and there's been a game released every single year. With that amount of games over that period of time, the developers have felt a need to find ways to innovate and shake things up. Unfortunately, in some cases, that meant outright removing things fans liked to try and make things feel different or align with a new direction. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a strong case of this as it removed red dots from the mini-map when players fired their gun, map voting, and more.

Some of these things returned the following year in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but were once again removed in following games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. One thing fans have wanted to see return is map voting, a feature that also disappeared and was brough back by Black Ops Cold War, before being removed again. Players are allowed to vote between two maps and ensures the majority of players get to play the map they want to play on. However, it does sometimes mean there are maps that don't get a lot of playtime if players have the option to skip ones they dislike. This was partially off-set by the fact that players could skip the vote outright, selecting a random third map. The feature will return later this year in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, bringing balance to the CoD community once again.

The map selection for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is confirmed to feature remastered versions of the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2's 16 launch maps, so players will already be intimately familiar with what they're going to play on when voting for these maps. It's unclear if there will be any major additions to these maps, such as interactable doors, but we'll likely know once we see the beta.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.