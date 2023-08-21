Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Launch with the Most Weapons in Franchise History

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hype train is in full effect as developer Sledgehammer Games ramps things up ahead of MW3's November 10 release date. Thus far, the team has teased things like an absolutely massive Zombies map, something related to the infamous "No Russian" mission, and even the existence of Modern Warfare 4. Even with so much coming out of official channels, leakers are working overtime to get as much Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 info out there as possible, and the latest one is quite the doozy.

As reported by CharlieIntel on Twitter, the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 news is that the game's multiplayer will bring together the largest collection of weapons in franchise history. For a series so dedicated to combat, that's quite the announcement. CharlieIntel claims we'll be getting every weapon from the original MW3 (complete with their level status) along with a "full new arsenal of weapons exclusive to MW3." That list includes "weapons like the ACR, UMP, and Scorpion EVO."

#MW3 MP will have the most weapons at launch ever for a Call of Duty game.



-- All #MWII weapons available to use (with their level status maintained)

+ Full new arsenal of weapons exclusive to #MW3, including weapons like the ACR, UMP, and Scorpion EVO pic.twitter.com/fFoRxNb8M6 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 20, 2023

What's perhaps as interesting as the sheer number of weapons is that they might not all have their official names included in the game. As pointed out by CharlieIntel, "It's a legal issue that probably isn't easy to resolve." Of course, we don't know exactly how many weapons will have "Call of Duty versions" just yet, but it's safe to assume that there will be several. Either way, it's not something that'll matter too much for most fans, but it could mean veteran players might need to take some time to refamiliarize themselves with certain weapons that now have new names.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to launch for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on November 10. The latest entry in the rebooted series is sure to be a hit among fans, especially since it's bringing back things like map voting. Add in the massive Zombies map mentioned above, and you have a recipe for a game that hits just about every single Call of Duty highlight.