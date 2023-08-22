Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Gets New Campaign Demo

A new gameplay demo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign gives us our first look at our return to Verdansk. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will undoubtedly be one of the biggest games of the year. It's coming off the back of last year's Modern Warfare 2 and will be the first time the series has published back-to-back games in a subfranchise. Typically, Call of Duty will alternate between a series like Modern Warfare and Black Ops to keep things fresh and give teams time to innovate, but Activision is doubling down to keep the momentum going for Modern Warfare. This year's game will be developed by Sledgehammer Games and feature a continuation of last year's story.

We got a new demo of the campaign today at Gamescom, showing the first mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The mission, titled Operation 627, features a special ops group infiltrating the prison on Verdansk under the cover of a night time rain storm. The group descends into the cell area, taking advantage of a bunch of chaos, seemingly in hopes of breaking out Vladimir Makarov. The villain was seen in a prison in a live action trailer, so it's likely the start of the game sees him being broken out of Verdansk. The demo ends before we get to see who this team is breaking out, but it seems pretty obvious. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have an early access campaign once again, allowing you to play the campaign a week before the full game's release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get more details on October 5th at the CoD Next event. The event will give us a bunch of new info on the game, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile. You will be able to play the game via a beta the following day on October 6th if you pre-order the game on PlayStation. The beta will contain remastered maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 and a new Ground War map.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.