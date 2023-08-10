Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Skipping Xbox One?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may not be on Xbox One when it launches later this year. Call of Duty is arguably the biggest video game franchise on the market due to the fact it is the best selling game almost every single year and consistently releases a new entry every holiday season. It dominates the shooter landscape and even with its worst titles, it manages to stay afloat and not suffer the fates of games like Battlefield 2042. The popularity of the series has also ensured that it tries to support last-gen platforms for as long as it possibly can. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 was also released on PS3 and Xbox 360, two years after the launch of PS4 and Xbox One. The game was noticeably worse on the older platforms and launched without the campaign as a compromise.

Now, it looks like Call of Duty may be leaving Xbox One behind this year. An Xbox page for the newly-announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 confirms the game will come to Xbox Series X|S, but fails to mention an Xbox One version. It's possible this is just an error, but fans are pretty concerned it may abandon last-gen consoles, especially since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is heavily rumored to be an extension of Modern Warfare 2 rather than a major leap forward. Modern Warfare 3 will even carry forward a lot of content from Modern Warfare 2, ensuring you keep a lot of the skins, blueprints, and other items you've bought or earned. This also begs the question of if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will come to PS4. Resident Evil 4 Remake notably released on PS4, but not Xbox One, so the precedent exists.

You guys seeing what I'm seeing? pic.twitter.com/Inw9NvNONo — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) August 10, 2023

We've reached out to Activision for comment on the matter, but the record will almost certainly be set straight next week regardless. After a week of teases, a full-fledged Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reveal is slated to happen on August 17th. We'll likely get a better idea of the story, some more gameplay, and of course, platform details.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th.