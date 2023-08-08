Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Getting Warzone 2 Reveal Event Next Week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting its official reveal next week via a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 event. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been one of the biggest open secrets in the industry for months now. Since last year, around the time Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was announced, it was heavily rumored that Sledgehammer Games was developing what would be an expansion to Modern Warfare 2. That later formed into a full-fledged premium release that would take on the title of Modern Warfare 3. In the past couple of months, we've seen tiny leaks that paint a picture of what we can expect from the new game.

It's still a bit vague on what exactly the difference between these two titles will be besides a new story, new maps, and weapons. It's expected to be largely a continuation from the previous game, but it's unclear if there will be any big new defining features, modes, or other things to truly set the two games apart. We got the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 teaser trailer this week with confirmation that it will launch on November 10th. Activision has since confirmed that a proper reveal for the game, likely featuring first gameplay, will happen during a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 event on August 17th. This was heavily rumored already, but it's unclear what the event will look like. Past reveal events have included players having to search for items before a nuclear bomb detonates, destroy a train, and so on.

Message inbound #MW3 #MWIII



+12029183022



Reveal Event August 17 in Warzone



Reveal Event August 17 in Warzone

The story of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to bring Makarov into the rebooted franchise. The character was a truly despicable villain in the original Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, setting off World War 3 after framing the United States for a massacre in a Russian airport. It's unclear what Makarov's plan is in the rebooted saga, but the No Russian plotline was teased at the end of the last game.

