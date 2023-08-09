Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveals Makarov in New Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has given us our first look at the new version of Vladimir Makarov. Call of Duty has featured some truly great characters, both heroes and villains. We've had stoic macho-man legends like Captain Price, Woods, and Soap along with mystery men like Ghost. There have been some truly iconic villains from the likes of Menendez, Zakhaev, and perhaps most notably Vladimir Makarov. The character first appeared in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, making his chilling entrance by uttering a very simple phrase that defined a series: "Remember, no Russian." He became one of the most effective video game villains of all time, being responsible for some of the most heinous acts ever presented in a video game.

The character is set to make his return later this year in the newly-announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a direct sequel to last year's game. A new trailer was released this morning that gave us our first proper look at the new version of Makarov, who is far more tatted-up than the last version. Of course, if you're out of the loop, it's worth noting this is a rebooted version of the trilogy the character first appeared in 2009. This is not a remaster of the 2011 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, where Makarov also starred as the villain. As of right now, we're not totally sure what Makarov's MO is in this particular game, but given the history of the villain, it's likely going to be incredibly nefarious. A proper, full-fledged reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will take place next week on August 17th.

At the end of last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a post-credit scene set up the No Russian plotline. It appeared to be a bit different, however, as this time the scene was teased to take place on an actual plane. An unidentified person's phone gives them the cue to take action and they start assembling what appears to be a 3D-printed handgun before screams can be heard on the plane. It's unclear if we will get to see it in the game or if it will happen off-screen.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th. What do you think of Makarov's return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.