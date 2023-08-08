Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Update Fixes Broken UAVs

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have gotten an update that fixes an issue with UAVs. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises on the planet, allowing the studios behind it to actively push the envelope further and further which each and every entry. However, that doesn't mean it's without flaws. Fans of the series have always been very critical of it, even when it's not always completely justified. When a series amasses such a huge fanbase, it's bound to have people that just blatantly disagree with the basic design decisions of the game.

Still, the last few entries have gotten a fair amount of criticism, particularly when it comes to post-launch support. There are issues that plague the game that will exist in the game for months at a time, but thankfully, they do tend to eventually get fixed. The latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone does fix an issue where Integrated Suppressors essentially disabled the Ghost perk whenever fired, more or less defeating the purpose of them as it's meant to hide you on the radar. In addition to that, issues surrounding the functionality of UAVs. You can view the notes below.

This Season 05 update addressed ongoing and intermittent issues with the functionality of UAVs across Multiplayer that impacted both length and visibility of minimap dots in some matches.

Fixed an issue where using a weapon with an Integrated Suppressor will ping a Player's location on the minimap with an active enemy UAV despite Ghost being active

After more than 9 months of them being broken, Integrated Suppressors finally work properly in MWII. They no longer disable your Ghost perk every time you fire your gun and they now work the same as the suppressors in the muzzle section. pic.twitter.com/u2FSeP6sap — Xclusive Ace (@TheXclusiveAce) August 8, 2023

As of right now, all eyes are on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which is gearing up for a reveal next week and a launch this November. Leaks indicate it will fix a lot of grievances fans have with Modern Warfare 2, but of course, things could change at anytime. Betas are expected to be held before launch, so fans will also have a chance to give feedback on the title.

What do you think of these fixes to Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.