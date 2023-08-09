Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Trailer Hints at Return of Warzone's Verdansk

Our first real trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released on Wednesday, and based on some small snippets of gameplay that we saw in the otherwise cinematic trailer, Call of Duty fans are thinking that the Verdansk map from Call of Duty: Warzone may be coming back. The trailer shows quick shots of imagery that's only been seen on the now defunct Verdansk map prior to its removal from Warzone years ago. How it'll be brought back isn't clear just yet, however, but players are still hopeful that it'll make a return one way or another.

The trailer was largely focused on Makarov, the key character from the original Modern Warfare games who's naturally back for this reboot of the series, so you'd be forgiven for missing the quick Verdansk references that happened throughout the trailer. Others have grabbed images of the notable moments from the trailer that referenced the map with the soccer logo being one of the biggest giveaways. Based on the number of characters shown together at once in these Verdansk images, it looks like the campaign will take place partially within that map as well.

Verdansk, for those who may not recall, is a fictional city that served as the original Warzone map when the battle royale game was first released alongside the rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Verdansk itself was also in Modern Warfare to a degree aside from being its own Warzone map with things like the multiplayer map Verdansk Riverside integrating the two further together, so it's not unprecedented for Verdansk to make a return even if it's a welcome surprise for Call of Duty players.

The map was eventually replaced by Verdansk '84 with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and later by Caldera, so it's been a long while since players have been able to play on some form of Verdansk again in a current Call of Duty game. However, it's unclear from the trailer we've seen today if the map will be returning as a battle royale setting or if it'll just get some nods in Modern Warfare 3 and perhaps a multiplayer map, too.