Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Teaser Hides Mystery Phone Number

Earlier today, developer Sledgehammer Games gave fans their first tease of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game is set to launch on November 10, and it will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC consoles. A Nintendo Switch version might also be in the works, but we don't know for sure just yet. What we do know is that the Modern Warfare 3 teaser included at least one fun Easter egg for eagle-eyed viewers. If you pay close attention, there's actually a phone number seen in the teaser that's a number you can actually ring up, if you'd like.

The phone number was spotted by CharlieIntel and shared in a tweet. Their track record is more than solid, so you can trust this is legit. If you decide to text the number seen in the tweet below, you'll need to text "READY" to the number and then you'll be asked if you're ready to receive sensitive intel. You'd think you need to select "yes," but a few users in the comments actually declined and the account responded with "there is no choice. we must proceed" before continuing on like normal. Regardless of what you select, you'll eventually be treated to a screengrab of a map that seems to be the new map for Warzone.

A phone number was shown in the #MW3 Teaser Trailer.



+1-(202)-918-3022 (US code, txt/sms rates will apply). pic.twitter.com/0FlePTYHdY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 7, 2023

It's a bit of a strange marketing gimmick, but it starts to make a lot more sense when you notice that content creators are posting across Twitter about receiving old-looking cell phones as part of the marketing push. This slides right alongside that tactic while involving everyone who can text a US number the chance to join in. What'll be interesting is seeing if Sledgehammer continues to use the number to drop more updates as we move throughout the hype cycle.

Either way, fans won't have to wait too much longer to play it for themselves. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is currently set to launch on November 10. Of course, while you wait there's still plenty of content to grind through in Modern Warfare 2's ongoing seasonal content.