Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Reportedly Adding Controversial Gameplay Feature

According to reports, Call of Duty 2025 is set to be a new Black Ops game, while Call of Duty 2026 is said to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The former will be made by Treyarch while the latter will developed by Infinity Ward. Typically, Black Ops and Modern Warfare are quite different in terms of how they play, but it sounds like these two games will be far more similar than previous Black Ops and Modern Warfare games have been. Whether this is indicative of Activision and Xbox eager to streamline the Call of Duty experience and reduce the differences between its various sub series, remains to be seen, but in the meantime Modern Warfare pursuits are not happy about word the next MW game is going to play more like a Black Ops game.

The report comes the way of well known Call of Duty leaker, The Ghost of Hope. According to the leaker, this year’s Call of Duty — which they claim is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — will have running and omnimovement. This isn’t surprising though. What is surprising is word that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 the following year will also apparently have wall running and omnimovement.

Of course, when you think of Modern Warfare gameplay, you think of boots on the ground, gritty and heavier. You certainly don’t think of wall running. Suffice to say, Call of Duty fans are both surprised and unhappy about this new report.

“Joe Cecot [director at Infinity Ward] must have died a little inside when he was told he must implement that movement. Guarantee they try to compensate in some ways to lower the skill gap,” writes one fan of the report.

Another fan adds: “Then it’ll fail. Nobody wants this. Most just want the original Warzone experience back. How that game played. Literally just make it like MW19 and give us OG Verdansk and they’ll make bank. This is not hard.”

Of course, it’s important to remember this is just a report. In other words this is not official information, however, it does come from a source that is typically reliable. So far, none of the implicated parties have commented and we do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons. If a comment does come forth though, we will update the story accordingly.

