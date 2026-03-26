It looks like one of 2026’s best games is now coming to PS5. The game in question is currently only available for PC, and it is currently the third-highest-rated game of the year, so far, behind only Pokémon Pokopia and Resident Evil Requiem, thanks to its 88 on Metacritic, which pairs nicely with its 91% approval rating after more than 23,000 user reviews. As the latter figure indicates, this isn’t just one of the best games of 2026, so far, but one of its hits as well. Many have played the game on PC via Steam, and now it looks like PS5 users will soon get the chance.

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Over on the social media platform X, the developers behind Mewgenics have shown the game running on PS5 in a teasing post. Now, the game has not been officially and formally announced for the PS5, but consider this an informal announcement of a PS5 port. There is also a similar post for a Nintendo Switch 2 port, but nothing on the Xbox front. Given the game’s popularity, it was always a matter of when, not if, Mewgenics would come to PS5. Unfortunately, this post doesn’t fully answer the former, but it does seemingly suggest the PS5 port is on the horizon.

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One of 2026’s Best Games

You may have never heard of Mewgenics, but you may have heard of the previous games from its two creators: Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel. The former is the creator of The Binding of Isaac, while the latter is the creator of The End is Nigh. The former, in particular, was a very popular indie game and a pioneer in the space. Edmund McMillen is also the creator of Super Meat Boy, another iconic and pioneering indie game.

In the game, you build the ultimate cat army via tactical breeding to give you the best felines possible. And you will need the best of the best because you need to send this car army into the deep and complete turn-based adventures.

On Steam, the game costs $29.99, so this is presumably how much it costs on the PlayStation Store, but sometimes console ports cost a little extra compared to the PC version. $40 seems too steep for the game, but $35 seems possible. What’s most likely, though, is that it will just have the same price point.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.