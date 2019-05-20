Infinity Ward Developer Responds To Impatient Call of Duty Fans Wanting MW4 Reveal

We are halfway through May and the new Call of Duty hasn’t been revealed yet. That said, it sure has been leaking and the subject of many rumors and reports, all of which point to the game being Modern Warfare 4. That said, the deeper we get into May without a reveal, the more impatient certain fans get. See, normally the new Call of Duty would have been revealed by now, and while we know this year’s installment will be revealed before the end of June, Activision and developer Infinity Ward haven’t teased anything more specific. However, an Infinity Ward developer has chimed in asking fans to be patient.

Recently, Taylor Kurosaki, Narrative Director at Infinity Ward, took to Twitter to respond to a fan pleading with the studio to reveal the game soon. Kurosaki responded, asking for patience, and teasing “great things.”

Take a deep breath. Be patient. Great things come to those who wait. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) May 12, 2019

As you can see, the former Naughty Dog developer seems to suggest it may be a tinsy bit longer before we hear about the game. But, Kurosaki seems confident it will be worth the wait. And this lines up with previous sentiments shared about the game. Earlier this year, Activision teased that it will be one of the best games in the series to date. Meanwhile, a current Infinity Ward developer revealed that it’s the most ambitious game they’ve ever made. In other words, it seems the game will indeed be worth the wait, but for the sake of some Call of Duty fans, I hope the wait isn’t much longer. It looks like the game will be revealed in the last week of May, but at the moment, this is nothing more than informed speculation.

In other recent and related news, a new report out of Kotaku is claiming that the Call of Duty 2020 has been canned and will now be made by Treyarch and be Black Ops 5. You can read more about why right here.