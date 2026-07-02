GTA 6 Report Reveals PS5 Pro Upgrade

A GTA 6 report has revealed an upgrade that PS5 Pro users can expect. And it sounds like PS5 Pro users will be the only ones enjoying this upgrade at launch. Due to the lack of a PC release, when GTA 6 releases this November 19, the most powerful machine available to play it on will be the PS5 Pro. If the PS5 Pro didn’t cost an arm and a leg due to price increases, GTA 6 would probably have sold many units of the console for Sony. And it may still do that if this new report is true.

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The new report comes the way of Detective Seeds, a source with an inconsistent track record, but who has had bona fide PS5 Pro leaks in the past. According to the insider, GTA 6 will run at 60 frames per second on the PS5 Pro, with multiple graphical options as well. The same is not claimed for the base PS5 or the Xbox Series X. And of course, it’s not on the table for the Xbox Series S. The implication, thus, is that 60 FPS will not be an option for PS5 or Xbox Series X. And this wouldn’t be surprising considering both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 — the studio’s two previous releases — both launched at 30 FPS themselves. The report concludes with the insider noting they are so confident in this information that they will deactivate their account forever if it’s not accurate.

PlayStation Deal?

We know PlayStation has some type of bespoke marketing deal with Rockstar Games for GTA 6, but is it possible that the deal is larger than just marketing? Rockstar Games has done larger content and support deals in the past, so it’s not out of the question. And this extra PS5 Pro support may be the result of that, because it’s unclear why else Rockstar Games would go through this trouble. The PS5 Pro is a decent machine, but getting GTA 6 to run 60 FPS with no drops at an appreciable resolution would be a considerable undertaking given the nature of the game. It’s such a large undertaking that it’s hard to imagine it being prioritized if there was not some type of financial incentive involved or if it was not tied up in a much larger deal between PlayStation and Rockstar Games.

If this is an exclusive feature for the PS5 Pro at launch, it’s going to be a big boon for the machine right in time for the holiday season.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.