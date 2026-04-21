Xbox Game Pass Gets Immediate Price Cut With One Big Change

The price of Xbox Game Pass is getting a sizable cut starting today, although there is one big change happening with the service. This past week, new Xbox boss Asha Sharma was reported to have told those within Microsoft that the price of Game Pass had become too steep. As a result, Sharma was said to be looking into ways to make Game Pass more accessible moving forward. Now, Sharma and those at Xbox seem to have landed on a solution, but it’s one that could leave subscribers feeling divided.

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Detailed on the Xbox website today, it was revealed that the cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be dropping from $29.99 per month to $22.99 per month. Conversely, PC Game Pass will go from its monthly rate of $16.49 to $13.99. While this rate is still higher than the previous $19.99 price that was seen for Game Pass Ultimate up until 2025, it’s still far more manageable than the recent $30 monthly charge.

The sole change that will be seen with Xbox Game Pass is tied to Call of Duty. Moving forward, Microsoft has made clear that future Call of Duty titles will not be joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day-one. This represents quite a shift from the past two years, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 came to Game Pass immediately upon their arrival. While these two Call of Duty titles won’t be removed from Game Pass, Xbox says that it will instead add new installments in the service to the service about one year after they have been released.

This Is an Excellent Move for Game Pass

All in all, this is a pretty fantastic move on Xbox’s part when it comes to Game Pass. For Call of Duty to have been the lone series impacted by this shift is actually a positive, as the alternative option could have seen Xbox doing away with day-one additions to Game Pass altogether. Although Call of Duty fans might be upset by this decision, the annual savings of Game Pass as a result of this price change are actually larger than the cost of a Call of Duty game on its own. As such, CoD fans could still buy each new entry on its own while remaining subscribed to Game Pass and they would still save money each year.

Moving forward, Game Pass is clearly going to remain a vital part of Xbox’s business. With the Project Helix console teased to release in 2027, one way that Xbox is going to be able to entice consumers to purchase the hardware is by making Game Pass as attractive as possible. Lowering the cost of the service goes a long way in this pursuit and better sets Xbox up for success in the future.

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