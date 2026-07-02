Nintendo Switch 2 Announces New Limited Price Increase

Nintendo has announced a limited price increase for the Nintendo Switch 2, set to start on September 1. Fortunately, this specific price increase will not impact most prospective owners of the console, including those in the United States with their eye on a future purchase of the 2025 Nintendo console. The price increase, rather, is limited to one region, but perhaps it’s a sign of a larger price increase coming in the future.

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On the back of a new Nintendo Switch Online price increase, Nintendo has announced a price increase for the console itself in South Korea. As you may know, the won — the currency of South Korea — is not very strong right now. In fact, it’s been trading at some of its worst levels in years due to various factors. As a result, Nintendo wants more of it for its console. Nintendo doesn’t put it this way, but simply says the change is a result of changing market conditions; it’s a generic statement whenever it increases the price of something. Starting on September 1, anyone in South Korea will need to fork over ₩758,000 for a Nintendo Switch 2, which is up from ₩648,000.

Another Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increase?

As you may know, back in May, Nintendo announced a similar price increase for the Nintendo Switch 2 in North America and Europe that will see the console rise in price from $450 to $500. This is presumably a similar adjustment, but this is not specified one way or another. Because of this upcoming price increase, this presumably axes the possibility of this being a warning of another coming, but another may be coming.

These adjustments Nintendo is making are a response to manufacturing realities and market conditions months ago. Since then, things have only gotten worse, and they will continue to get worse, with most forecasts suggesting an uptick in component shortages through the year into next year. To this end, the Nintendo Switch 2 may survive another price increase before the end of the year, as Nintendo is not going to want to do one in September, and then another before the end of the year, especially during the holiday season. Besides, it has a stockpile of consoles made at previous rates. Next year, though, another Nintendo Switch 2 price increase is almost inevitable. In 2028, the memory and storage market is anticipated to stabilize, but stabilize doesn’t mean it will come back down to prior rates. The current situation appears to be the new normal going forward, which is going to pose a huge hurdle for console manufacturers like Nintendo.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.