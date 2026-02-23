Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Release Date Update, Standalone Zombies Game Revealed in New Report

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been presented as the next Call of Duty game, releasing this year, according to previous reports. The latest report has shed more light on this release, as well as leaked the potential existence of a standalone Call of Duty Zombies game, which would be a first for the Activision series.

The new report comes from The Ghost of Hope, a prominent and fairly reliable Call of Duty insider. According to the COD insider, the original plan was to release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 — which is said to be making some controversial changes — alongside the next-gen Xbox this year. However, the next-gen Xbox has been delayed. Per the new report, this has torn up the game’s original marketing plans, which were to advertise alongside the new Xbox. Of course, Activision could delay the game to launch with the console later, but that’s not going to happen. Rather, it sounds like a standalone Zombies game may be made and shipped alongside the console instead.

Next-Gen Xbox Messing Up Call of Duty’s Plans

“Sources indicate to me that the delay on the next Xbox has ‘hurt’ a lot of COD’s marketing plans, as they wanted Modern Warfare 4 to be a launch title and draw a lot of hype to compete with people’s attention alongside GTA VI,” reads the report.

The report continues: “Because of this delay, the idea of two Call of Duty games launching with the next Xbox has been floated. A traditional Call of Duty multiplayer and a standalone Zombies title, presumably developed by Treyarch. Likely similar to that of Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered where both released together.

The report concludes by revealing that Microsoft wants Activision and Call of Duty to be more agile and less stuck in its annualized pipeline in the future in order to better capitalize on market trends, noting how the series missed out on the extraction shooter wave because of its inflexible production pipeline.

Call of Duty 2027

This is the extent of the report, which should be taken with a grain of salt. The next Xbox is currently, according to reports, aiming to release in 2027. So whatever the next Call of Duty is, this will presumably launch with the next-gen Xbox. It sounds like it could release alongside this standalone Zombies game or perhaps this standalone Zombies game will replace it, but this seems unlikely. Xbox will surely want Call of Duty multiplayer at the launch of its next console.

