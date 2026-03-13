PS5 Pro Adding Support for 2 Game of the Year Winners

Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro console is soon going to add support for a pair of former Game of the Year winners. Just a couple of weeks back, Sony pushed out its long-awaited update to PSSR for PS5 Pro, which made the upscaling technology better than ever. Resident Evil Requiem was the first game to take advantage of this improvement, with the promise that support for other titles would be rolling out soon. Now, we happen to know that two acclaimed PS5 games will be joining this lineup in the future.

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As of today, developer Remedy Entertainment revealed that it will be taking advantage of these improvements to PSSR for PS5 Pro and will be upgrading both Control: Ultimate Edition and Alan Wake 2. Control originally launched in 2019 on PS4 and was later brought to PS5 in the form of its Ultimate Edition. The game’s initial release went on to be hugely successful for the studio and garnered plenty of accolades and awards. The same ended up being true for Alan Wake 2, which launched in 2023 to widespread acclaim of its own.

For Remedy to be improving Control and Alan Wake 2 for PS5 Pro is perfect for a variety of reasons. To begin with, both of these games already looked stellar, which means that they’ll look even better once this upgrade goes live. The timing of this move also comes in advance of Control Resonant’s release, which is the sequel to Control. This long-awaited follow-up doesn’t yet have a launch date, but it will be arriving in 2026. For those who are eager to dive into Resonant, they can now revisit Control and Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro ahead of its release.

Is PS5 Pro Finally Worth It?

While PS5 Pro got off to a rocky start after its arrival in 2024, the console has really started to turn things around as of late. This “2.0” update for PSSR seems to have more or less evolved the PS5 Pro into the console that many always wanted it to be. As such, there is a better reason to purchase it now than ever before.

That being said, it’s hard to know if the PS5 Pro is worth investing in at this point. Rumors continue to indicate that the PS6 could launch as soon as 2027, which would quickly make the PS5 Pro irrelevant. And with its price sitting at a steep $750, it may be hard to justify such an investment.

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