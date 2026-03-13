GTA 6 Trailer #3 May Be Releasing Very Soon

A new GTA 6 trailer, the third trailer, may be released soon. The first and official GTA 6 gameplay trailer looks poised to release sometime late this summer, so this new trailer won’t have gameplay. What it will likely be is a third cinematic trailer, as Rockstar Games’ previous game, Red Dead Redemption 2, received three cinematic trailer drops before a gameplay trailer was released. And it looks like Rockstar Games may be preparing to release this third cinematic trailer very soon.

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Grand Theft Auto fans have noticed some “unusual activity” from Rockstar Games recently. More specifically, in today’s new newswire, three weeks of GTA Online content are covered. Normally, it’s only a week’s worth of content detailed. As a result, some Grand Theft Auto fans think Rockstar Games is making room and preparations for a new GTA 6 media and information dump. More specifically, now the newswire is seemingly cleared all the way until April 1.

Interesting Timing

There is something working against this theory, and that is the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call won’t happen until May. For those that do not know, Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of Rockstar Games, and it likes GTA 6 drops to happen right before these earnings calls to pump its stock for investors. Now, it does stray from this model, so it’s not a strategy that it is married to, but it is worth considering. A new GTA 6 cinematic trailer is probably dropping soon, but before April 1 may be a little too soon.

Of course, there is a possibility we won’t get a new trailer, but could something like a batch of new screenshots and new information on the game be released? Again, Take-Two Interactive probably would want this drop closer to the earnings call, but this possibility can’t be ruled out. That said, if the GTA 6 gameplay trailer is going to release later this summer, then that leaves the spring window for this third cinematic trailer to release, and this spring window is soon and not very big. And for what it is worth, there is new evidence that suggests pre-orders are set to go live soon, which itself indicates a new trailer drop.

Alas, right now, all we have is speculation, but this is an interesting development out of Rockstar Games. As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, feel free to hop into the comments section with your thoughts and hot takes, or join the various conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, GTA 6 Countdown.