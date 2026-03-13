New Steam Event Rounds Up The Best Chill Games to Help You Relax (And They’re On Sale)

If there’s one thing most gamers can agree on, it’s that we love a good sale. And Steam almost always has some solid discounts on offer. That includes all kinds of official and third-party events that round up games from specific genres. Steam events tend to serve a dual purpose of highlighting upcoming releases and offering sales on previously released titles. That makes them a perfect time to fill both our Steam libraries and wishlists. And the #Relaxing Event 2026 that kicked off on March 12th is no exception.

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The Steam #Relaxing Event is hosted by cozy game publisher Rogue Duck Interactive and Gamersky Games. As its name suggests, the third-party Steam sale and showcase is all about cozy, chill games. That includes a variety of farming games, cooking sims, job simulators, and idle games. If you love to kick back with a relaxing game that lets you turn off your brain, this is definitely an event you won’t want to miss.

Steam Relaxing Event Shows Off Upcoming Cozy Games

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If you like to keep an eye out for upcoming games like I do, the event page for this latest Steam event is a treat. It’s nicely sorted into cozy genres like cleaning, cooking, job simulators, farming, fishing, and more. That makes it easy to find your specific brand of relaxing game and add some exciting new games to your wishlist, or browse for deals on games that are already available on Steam. The #Relaxing Event runs through March 20th, so you’ve got a bit of time to shop around for deals and wishlist additions.

There are quite a few demos for upcoming games during the event, as well. If you’re looking for suggestions, I’ve got my eye on a few. Tiny Bakery is an upcoming cooking sim with a robust demo that shows off its core mechanics. If you like idle games and/or medieval sims, Tidehaven: Ale & Trade is a promising idle tavern management game that is headed to Early Access later this year. The next installment in the stellar visual novel series, Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker, also has a new demo live fr the event. And last but certainly not least, one of my favorite Steam Next Fest demos, The Last Gas Station, is also a part of this new event. So if you missed the demo during Next Fest, you’ve got another reason to jump on in.

If you’re not in the market for unreleased games to add to your wishlist, though, don’t worry. There are quite a few solid deals on games that you can add to your Steam library and start playing in full.

Best Discounts During The Relaxing Event on Steam

Image courtesy of Cave Liquid and Gamersky Games

The #Relaxing Event on Steam features some impressive cozy game deals. Some games are as much as 80% off from now until March 20th. If you’re looking for some of the best deals on offer, here are a few recommendations:

Adorable idle farming sim Tiny Pasture is 30% off, making it just $4.19

Early Access cafe management game Tailside, which boasts Very Positive reviews, is 20% off, making it less than $10

Low-stress shopkeeping sim Trash Goblin is a whopping 50% off, making the $20 just $10 until March 19th

Co-op sheepherding game Sheepherds!, which boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam, is 20% off

My personal favorite chaotic cooking game, PlateUp! is 70% off, making it just $6 on Steam

These deals are really just the tip of the iceberg, as there are plenty of other great discounts in the Discounted section of this Steam event. If you want to see all the upcoming titles and discounted classics on offer, you can check out the event page on Steam.

What’s your favorite relaxing game to play on PC? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!