Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Mode Will Reportedly Be 200 Players

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s unofficially, but heavy rumored and leaked, battle royale mode — believed to be called Call of Duty: Warzone — will reportedly support up to 200 players, making it one of the bigger battle royale games on the market in terms of player count. The information comes way of new screenshots and videos making the rounds from multiple users who, during a loading screen, were shown what the “Classified” mode is, and that it will feature 200 players. Of course, this may sound a bit fishy, but glitches have already allowed players to get into the mode’s map, lobby, and training area, so it’s perfectly reasonable to think a loading screen not meant to go live yet is populating in the game of certain players. Further, the video below is pretty damning evidence.

Unfortunately the newest leak doesn’t divulge anything else that’s of note, but we already know plenty about the mode thanks to previous leaks, such as what equipment will be in it, what vehicles players can use, what the training area is, and what parts of its map look like.

Further, there’s reports that it will be launching very soon, and that it may be both standalone and free-to-play. At this point, the former is almost a certainty, but for now, the latter claims should still be filed in the “rumor” category.

Of course, for now this new leak, and anything here that isn’t official, should be taken with a grain of salt until you hear it from either Activision or Infinity Ward. Thankfully though, we should be hearing more about the alleged mode very soon.

As you may know, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the game cooking up a 200 player battle royale mode. Back in November, a similar claim was made, and even back in June this was the scuttlebutt making the rounds.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.