New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Modes Possibly Leaked

According to a new rumor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has multiple unannounced multiplayer modes, some of which are brand-new for the series. The leak comes way of YouTube channel TheGamingRevolution, who has proven a reliable source for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaks in the past. According to the YouTuber, developer Infinity Ward is really experimenting with the multiplayer this year, which if you ask me, is something the series really needs.

If TheGameRevolution has correct intel, then there’s at least still four unannounced modes. One of these modes is dubbed Team Defender, which you may remember from Modern Warfare 3. In this mode, a team has to defend one teammate who’s carrying a flag. Another mode is described as a twist on Demolition. And lastly, Clan Wars and Cranked are coming to the game, two modes from Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Cranked was also in Infinite Warfare. In it, games play out similarly to Team Deathmatch, however, when a player gets a kill, they earned a “cranked” bonus that makes them faster, reload quicker, and gives them ADS. Meanwhile, Clan Wars ties into the Call of Duty app and puts players into a clan and a larger conflict. In it, players can contribute by participating, and participating yields special rewards.

That’s not all, the YouTube channel also claims there will be many variations of Gunfight, such as Gun Game and a smaller version of Team Deathmatch. The rumored battle royale mode is also touched upon, with the channel claiming its real and coming in 2020 as a standalone free-to-play game. Further, it will reportedly have solo, duo, trio, and squad options.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt, like you would any rumor or report. Even if it’s all accurate, things are always subject to change.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and set to release worldwide on October 25. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.