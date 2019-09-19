Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Testers Get a Reward for Reaching Level 10

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s second weekend of its open beta is starting today which means the servers will be filled with players across all three platforms the game’s coming to. This’ll be the first time those on the Xbox One and PC get to try out the game while PlayStation 4 users get to continue their progress. Everyone’s eligible for a reward though if they’re able to hit at least level 10 during the beta, so if you want a fancy gun when you get the full version of the game, you’ll need to level up quickly during the second weekend.

The reward for players who reach level 10 during the beta is a new weapon, though not in the way that you might be thinking. The weapon is part of Modern Warfare’s new “Blueprints” feature which lets players customize their weapons with different visual variants.

One of those Blueprints can be seen in the image below. It’s called the “Hammer Shotgun,” and it’s built from the .725 shotgun by using attachments which are naturally unlocked. It’s customized with some spiffy visuals and various attachments you’d be able to unlock through normal progression, and it’s yours if you can reach level 10 before the beta comes to an end.

A bonus for your Beta grind. Reach level 10 before 9/23 to earn the Hammer Shotgun in #ModernWarfare at launch on 10/25. See https://t.co/DZSsHtw4VF for more details. pic.twitter.com/f4MV52slz6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 17, 2019

“As a token of our gratitude, be sure to reach Level 10 before the Beta ends on September 23 at 10AM PDT: That way, you’ll automatically obtain a free item reward; the Hammer Shotgun, fully customized with a pistol grip, dual-silenced short barrel, angled foregrip, and holographic sight designed to create a quick-handling, short-ranged, silenced method of foe disposal,” Activision’s post about the reward said. “This weapon blueprint, which is available to those reaching Level 10 or higher by the end of the Beta Weekends, will be accessible and waiting for you when you play the final game, available on October 25.”

Many players who responded to the news of the beta reward said they’d already achieved level 10 in the first weekend which was only open to PlayStation 4 users. This means that if you’re just now joining in on Sony’s console or are playing for the first time on a different platform, you should have plenty of time to reach that level. The first few levels in Call of Duty games are always quick to be reached anyway, so expect to see a lot of Hammer Shotguns in the game when it fully releases.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.