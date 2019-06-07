Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Campaign Length Revealed

How long will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign be? Well, according to Infinity Ward’s Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki, the team doesn’t have a specific amount of time to share yet because it hasn’t been finalized. Kurosaki notes it’s still ironing out things, making gameplay changes, and even some tweaks to things like difficulty can impact the final hour count. That said, don’t expect anything extra long or notably short compared to previous entries, because Kurosaki did note the campaign will be a traditional Call of Duty campaign length, so anywhere between 5-9 hours. In other words, not very long.

Speaking of the campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s story is completely different than Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s campaign, which it’s a soft reboot of. It’s a new story and new characters, though some familiar faces will be there, like Captain Price and John “Soap” McTavish, who will be younger than they were in Call of Duty 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We currently don’t have a ton of details on the campaign, but we do know it’s gritty, immersive, and doesn’t hold back any punches when it comes to portraying what modern warfare looks and feels like. According to one report, the game’s campaign makes Call of Duty 4’s infamous “No Russian” level “look like a Pixar film.” It’s so intense, personal, and dark at certain points that’s apparently even making playtesters cry. Lastly, we know the campaign unfolds from multiple different perspectives.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a Google Stadia port. Barring any delay, the new installment in the long-running and popular shooter series will release on October 25, 2019, priced at $59.99 USD.

For more news, media, and information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Call of Duty.

Source: Game Reactor