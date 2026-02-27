New Hitman Game Revealed (And It Features The Return Of Multiplayer)

IO Interactive has taken Agent 47 across the globe over the course of the Hitman series, and at every stop, the toy box of gameplay possibilities continues to expand in unexpected ways. The franchise has experimented with a host of different modes over the past few games as well, and while one particular mode hasn’t been seen in around 8 years, it will be making a return in a newly announced Hitman game.

IO Interactive has teamed up with MOOD Publishing on Hitman: The Board Game, and it’s already looking pretty great from the images so far. What immediately stands out about the new game though is that it brings back a competitive multiplayer mode from 2018’s Hitman 2, but this time around the entire game is built around that core mechanic, tasking four Hitmen to compete in hunting down targets to win the game.

Hitman: The Board Game Raises The Stakes With Not 1, but 4 Hitmen

Hitman: The Board Game will allow up to 4 players to take on contracts and get them done before the other agents in the field, and it brings back other characters from the franchise. Players can choose to run with Agent 47, Stone, Knight, and Lucas Grey, and Hitman has their own unique speciality. Agent 47 is an expert at making eliminations look like accidents, while Stone excels in improvisation. Knight is always prepared for the worst-case scenario, and Lucas is a seasoned mercenary and has his own militia.

Once an Agent is chosen, players will pick a target and a map, and each of these will also have their own unique elements that change up the gameplay. After drawing an Event card, you’ll play 3 Actions, which include things like distract, attack, set a trap, hide a body, take a disguise, break a door or camera, move 1 to 2 spaces, and draw a card. You can also play cards from your hand if you have one that can help you out in the given scenario.

There are more locations and elements to be revealed, but we do know that Paris is a location in the game, while targets include Viktor Novikov and Dalia Margolis. A recent update also revealed the Hokkaido location, which includes targets Erich Soders and Yuki Yamazaki. The cards you draw also have an effect on what you can do in terms of taking out your target, as you could draw an assault rifle or a lethal syringe, and each one will necessitate that you tweak or adjust your approach.

You’ll also need to consider the other players and keep track of what they’re doing to make sure you get to the target first, because if you don’t, that could mean the difference between winning and losing. There are more elements to be revealed at a later date, so this game is only going to get bigger before it finally hits release.

Hitman: The Board Game is slated to hit Gamefound soon, and we’ll keep you updated on when the campaign launches.

