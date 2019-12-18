Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adding Popular Mode Tomorrow

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward has confirmed a popular mode is coming to the game, and naturally PS4, Xbox One, and PC players are excited. More specifically, Infinity Ward’s Ashton Williams has confirmed that — pending any unexpected, last-minute changes — the original gunfight mode will be added back into the first-person shooter on all platforms. Naturally, this was music to the ears of many fans who ranged from disappointed to angry that Infinity Ward removed the vanilla Gunfight mode from the game in the first place. It’s been one of the most popular modes and new additions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This includes at launch and months later.

Unless something changes, tomorrow. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) December 18, 2019

Of course, plenty of fans are still hounding developers about removing skill-based matchmaking, but, for the moment, there’s no word on Infinity Ward removing this. For those that don’t know: skill-based matchmaking pairs players with and against other players that are their skill level opposed to random matchmaking, which pairs players against a random selection of players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling first-person shooter, make sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.