Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Will Have No Loot Boxes or Supply Drops

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will not have loot boxes or supply drops at launch or ever, Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed. Rather, the upcoming first-person shooter will utilize a battle pass, which virtually every multiplayer game uses in 2019 including Rocket League, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. What this means is that all functional content that has an impact on game balance, such as base weapons and attachments, can be unlocked simply by playing the game. Meanwhile, the new Battle Pass system will allow players to see the content they are earning and buying before they splash that money. And of course, there will be multiple battle passes to coincide with the different seasons of the game.

As you would expect, there will be both a free and premium version of the Battle Pass. And everything in these battle passes will be cosmetic only. In other words, anything that impacts gameplay will only be unlockable by playing the game. That’s it. Meanwhile, to accompany the Battle Pass, there will be a in-game store, which will also only have cosmetic items.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, there will be no Battle Pass when the game launches, because Infinity Ward is simply focused on the day one experience. Further, Infinity Ward wants players to have a chance to work their way through the game and unlock things before worrying about a Battle Pass. However, while it won’t be available at launch, it’s poised to hit before the end of the year.

“Understandably there are still questions around how the economy will evolve throughout the post-launch, live seasons,” writes Activision. “We recognize this will take time to fully demonstrate. Please know we are committed to delivering a fair system guided by the principles we’ve outlined here, and will continue to monitor feedback and player engagement to help us achieve that goal.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide on October 25. It will cost $60. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the military shooter, be sure to take a gander at all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Source: Activision